Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Stella-Jones Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of STLJF opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $37.62.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
