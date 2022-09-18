State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,437 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

