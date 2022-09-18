State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,921 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

