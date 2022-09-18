State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.