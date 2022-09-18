State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.62 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $282.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

