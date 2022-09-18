State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $626.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.48. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

