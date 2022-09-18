State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

