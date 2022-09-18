State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 125 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

