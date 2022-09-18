Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 100,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.