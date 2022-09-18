Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,511 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76,336 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Splunk worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

