Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

