Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Drops By 12.5%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AZN stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.