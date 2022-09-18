SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGXF opened at $10.45 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

