Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

