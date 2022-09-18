RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) PT Raised to €42.00 at Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €41.75 ($42.60) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RTL Group from €66.00 ($67.35) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

RTL Group Stock Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

