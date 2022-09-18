Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Royal Mail Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.27 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

