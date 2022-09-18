Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,015 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $212,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,618.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

