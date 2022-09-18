Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
TSE QSR opened at C$78.65 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$80.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0374645 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
