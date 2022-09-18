Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.691 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

TSE QSR opened at C$78.65 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$80.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0374645 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

