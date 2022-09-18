Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

QSR stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $22,011,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

