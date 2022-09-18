Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.74. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE PPG opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.