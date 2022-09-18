Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,776 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

