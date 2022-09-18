Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 5,096 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.