RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

