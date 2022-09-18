Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

