Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day moving average is $412.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

