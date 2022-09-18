Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in YETI by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in YETI by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.