Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Envestnet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.2 %

ENV stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

