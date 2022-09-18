Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.2 %

ENV stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.