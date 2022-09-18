Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DINO opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

