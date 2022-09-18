QP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
