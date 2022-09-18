QP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.