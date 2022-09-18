Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

