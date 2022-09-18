PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target Cut to CHF 120

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $119.85 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $132.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

