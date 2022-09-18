PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target Cut to CHF 120

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 140 to CHF 120 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $119.85 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $132.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19.
About PSP Swiss Property
