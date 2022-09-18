Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $34.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

