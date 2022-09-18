Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

