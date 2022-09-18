Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.