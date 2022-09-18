Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 22,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 78,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,164,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

