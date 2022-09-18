Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.