Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 153,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.