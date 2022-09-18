Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Sells $291,840.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Origin Materials Stock Down 5.1 %
ORGN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $790.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Featured Articles
