Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

