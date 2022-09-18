Old Port Advisors Sells 76 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.29 and a 200-day moving average of $511.63.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

