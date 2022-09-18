Old Port Advisors Sells 102 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 136,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

