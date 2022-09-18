Old Port Advisors Makes New $226,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 201.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

