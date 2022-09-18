Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

ONB stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.