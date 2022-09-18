NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $75,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.