NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

