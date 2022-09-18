NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $109,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.02. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

