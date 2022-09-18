NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

