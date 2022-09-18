Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $30.10 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 13.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

