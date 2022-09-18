Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 670,421 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of General Mills worth $94,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

